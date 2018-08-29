Packers fans get their wish, report says Hundley dealt to Seahawks
Brett Hundley went 3-6 in nine starts while filling in for Aaron Rodgers last season. The Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and fans placed the blame on the shoulders of Hundley. Those same fans were far more supportive of newcomer Deshone Kizer during training camp than they were […]
