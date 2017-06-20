Packers fan sues Chicago Bears over dress code
CHICAGO, IL. (AP) — A Green Bay fan is making a federal case out of a dispute with the Chicago Bears, filing a lawsuit accusing the rival team of violating his free-speech rights by prohibiting him from wearing Packers apparel at Bears’ pregame warmups.
Source: WAOW.com
