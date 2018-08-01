Packers Family Night Sold Out Ryan Out for Season with ACL
Packers Family Night is sold out for the 12th time in 18 years. The team reports more than 78-thousand tickets were bought. The event will feature a full practice and lots of family-focused activities. Organizers promise a game-like atmosphere, with video boards, game-day music and a fireworks show to wrap everything up. Doors open at 5:30 P-M Saturday and the team will be introduced two hours later. Parking will cost five dollars. In other Packer’s new Linebacker Jake Ryan will miss the entire year with an ACL injury.
Source: WRJC.com
