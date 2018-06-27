Packers Eliminating “Print At Home” Tickets

Green Bay Packer fans will no longer be able to print their game tickets at home. The N-F-L team is going to mobile tickets, meaning the ticket buyers will need a smartphone to access their tickets. The Packers will continue to mail paper tickets to all season ticket holders in July, including the ones who get tickets through the Brown County drawing. People can manage their tickets online or through the Packers app on their mobile device. All N-F-L teams have eliminated the Print at Home tickets for the coming season.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.