Packers Dorleant arrested on Saturday night

Chicago Bears defensive back Deiondre’ Hall and Green Bay Packers corner Makinton Dorleant were arrested on Saturday night for their alleged involvement in a disturbance outside a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Hall was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference. Dorleant was cited for interference. Cedar Falls police say an officer […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.