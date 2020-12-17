Packers donate $250,000 to UW-Green Bay for Willie Davis business lab focused on investments
The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end, who died in April, believed in the power of education and was a successful businessman.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission aims to dispel misinformation
by Bob Hague on December 17, 2020 at 9:12 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has created a new question-and-answer section on its website to dispel misinformation about the November election. “I think there are a lot of people who maybe haven’t been paying as much attention to […]
Evers asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow new capacity limits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2020 at 8:56 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices on Thursday questioned whether the Evers administration could issue new restrictions on businesses without legislative approval.
9th COVID19 Related Death Reported in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2020 at 8:56 PM
38 Hundred Dollar Donation Raised for Tomah Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2020 at 8:55 PM
City of Mauston to Auction Off Dump Truck to Help Pay for Excavator
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2020 at 8:55 PM
Health Officials: Wisconsin Could Receive 100K Doses Of Moderna Vaccine Next Week
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2020 at 8:54 PM
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2020 at 7:57 PM
Lac du Flambeau man denied appeal in brutal murder in Iron County
by Raymond Neupert on December 17, 2020 at 7:47 PM
The State Supreme Court has denied an appeal to one of several men convicted in a brutal murder in northern Wisconsin. Joseph Lussier was convicted in 2018 in the death of Wayne Valliere Jr. Police say Lussier and four other men drove Valliere out […]
Two Rivers woman, man sentenced in Brown County for fraud involving Bitcoin, penny...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2020 at 7:30 PM
A woman and her accomplice used investors' money to pay bills for themselves and family members, the state says. Neither was a registered adviser.
