Packers donate $250,000 to UW-Green Bay for Willie Davis business lab focused on investments

The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end, who died in April, believed in the power of education and was a successful businessman.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.