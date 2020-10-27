Packers coach Chris Gizzi selling Lake Largo home
Green Bay Packers coach Chris Gizzi sellling east Green Bay home. He bought another house in the community.
Rothschild police investigate hate mail sent to Joe Biden supporters
by Raymond Neupert on October 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM
Police in central Wisconsin are investigating after threatening letters were sent to the homes of Joe Biden supporters. The Wausau Daily Herald reports that those letters turned up in the mailboxes of homes in the village of Rothschild which had Joe […]
Wausau lawmaker apologizes for hiding OWI arrest
by Raymond Neupert on October 27, 2020 at 2:05 PM
A central Wisconsin lawmaker is apologizing for not disclosing a OWI arrest. The Wausau Pilot and Review reports that Assemblyman Pat Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in 2018. This was Snyder’s second OWI arrest, but since it was over 10 […]
Oshkosh company launches new antimicrobial line of disposable food service products
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Hoffmaster Group Inc.'s Bio-Shield line of disposable paper mats and napkins will halt the growth and spread of bacteria and fungi.
U.S. Supreme Court declines to change Wisconsin's voting rules, keeps Election Day...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 1:17 AM
The U.S. Supreme Court upholds Wisconsin's voting laws, rejecting an effort to require the counting of absentee ballots arriving after Election Day.
Here's what De Pere Mayor James Boyd learned after a month with COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2020 at 11:51 PM
Boyd was infected with COVID-19 nearly five weeks ago. He estimates his body still is at only about 70% of capacity.
More than 200,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2020 at 11:46 PM
More than 62% of all the COVID-19 cases of the pandemic have come since Sept. 1, when the state began seeing a surge in cases.
Effort to force a recall election of Gov. Tony Evers fails to gather enough signatures
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2020 at 11:23 PM
A week after insisting she had enough signatures to recall Gov. Tony Evers, the organizer behind the effort admits she does not.
