Packers CEO Murphy:  Rodgers Signing New Contract “Soon”

Since it isn’t realistic to say Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan are each worth eight million dollars-a-year more than Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, you’d think a new deal would be coming pretty soon. C-E-O Mark Murphy has told W-T-M-J-dot-com the team hopes to have a contract extension for Rodgers in place “soon.” N-F-L observers aren’t as sure. It’s possible one of the best quarterbacks in the N-F-L would have to wait four years — until he’s 38 — to get a new deal. Rodgers has two years left on his current contract, then the team could use a franchise tag on his for two years after that. He put up some pretty good numbers while missing nine games last season, but the Packers were actually only 4-3 in the games he started.

Source: WRJC.com

