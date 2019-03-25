Packers at Bears to Open Up NFL’s 100th Year

The NFL will open its 100th season with the league’s oldest rivalry.

The Chicago Bears will play host to the Packers on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:20 p.m. CT, at Soldier Field. The opener will be televised on NBC. This past year, Green Bay opened its own 100th season at Lambeau Field with a 24-23 comeback win over the Bears.

It’ll be the 199th game in the historic rivalry. The Packers hold a 97-95-6 edge in the series, which includes two playoff games (1-1). It’ll be the 14th straight year the two division rivals have squared off in prime-time, the NFL’s longest active streak.

Source: WRJC.com





