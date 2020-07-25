Packers are finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft (AUDIO)
Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said Thursday the team is one of three NFL franchises in the running to host the 2024 NFL Draft. Murphy met virtually with reporters following the teams annual shareholders meeting on Thursday. “I feel confident,” said Murphy. “I think we’ll be able to make a really […]
Source: WRN.com
-
New Wisconsin Ag Youth Council Being Formed
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary announced the creation of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
-
Wisconsin Still Tops Nation in Mink Pelt Output
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The fur industry in Wisconsin continues to be strong.
-
Farms Sought for Top Milk Quality Dairy Herd Awards
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The National Mastitis Council is now taking nominations for its annual National Dairy Quality Award.
-
Basse: Milk Class Wars Make it Difficult to Paint Full Picture
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Are things looking up for the dairy industry going into the second half of 2020? The answer is 'it depends,' according to Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago.
-
WFU Hires Farmer Labor Organizer
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The Wisconsin Farmers Union has created a new position to help develop grassroots power in support of farmer-labor solidarity.
-
'It's not a response to protests': U.S. attorney says focus of federal agents is tackling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2020 at 5:42 PM
"It's not the federal operation that we saw in Portland," said Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. attorney for Wisconsin's Eastern District.
-
'We can try to develop vaccine, but I don't know that we can get rid of it': Like HIV and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2020 at 5:36 PM
As strange and uncomfortable as the last five months have felt, they are likely to be a preview of how our lives will look for the foreseeable future.
-
These are the clerks who carried Wisconsin through its April pandemic election. Here are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM
With three months to go until the presidential race, Wisconsin's clerks remain concerned about another messy election.
-
Is a face shield alone enough protection from COVID-19? Does my blood type matter to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2020 at 5:33 PM
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has assembled a panel of experts from the University of Wisconsin's Madison and Milwaukee campuses to answer questions.
