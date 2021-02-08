Packers announce the hiring of Barry, Drayton

The Green Bay Packers made it official on Monday afternoon, announcing the hiring of Joe Barry as the teams new defensive coordinator along with the promotion of Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator. Barry worked as an assistant coach in the NFL for 19 seasons, most recently serving as the assistant head coach/linebackers for the […]

Source: WRN.com







