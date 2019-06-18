Packers announce 2019 Training Camp schedule

The Green Bay Packers announced the schedule for their upcoming 2019 Training Camp. Practices, which start July 25, will take place at Ray Nitschke Field, with their August 2nd Family Night practice to be held at Lambeau Field. The doors will open at Lambeau Field for Family Night at 5:30 p.m. and the team will […]

Source: WRN.com





