Packers agree to terms with rookie free agents

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with seven rookie free agents. The list includes former Wisconsin Badger Jon Dietzen. The Black Creek, Wis. native, played his high school ball at Seymour High School before moving to Madison. He played in 42 games with 39 starts for the Badgers. In 2016-17, […]

