Packers add 10 players to practice squad on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers signed 10 players to their practice squad on Sunday, all 10 were with the Packers during the 2019 preseason. Added to the teams practice squad are: TE Evan Baylis, RB Tra Carson, CB Kabion Ento, WR Allen Lazard, DL James Looney, T Yosh Nijman, LB Randy Ramsey, LB Brady Sheldon, WR […]

Source: WRN.com





