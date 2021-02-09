Pace of vaccinations picks up amid decrease in new COVID-19 cases

There were fewer than 600 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Monday. One more person was added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, according to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That brings the total to 6,055 lives lost. Here is today’s snapshot of […]

Source: WRN.com







