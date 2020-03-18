Oxford Man Facing Charges after Shooting Mothers Dog in Adams County

At 2:01 a.m. on Tuesday March 17, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of male subject, later identified as Joseph M. Odwazny, 49 Years of age, from Oxford WI, who shot his mother’s dog at their residence located in the Township of New Chester.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The investigation revealed Joseph may have been intoxicated when he was bit by his mother’s dog. A disagreement ensued between Joseph and his mother about the dog biting him. Joseph then obtained a firearm and shot the dog in near proximity to where his mother was standing. This resulted in the death of the dog.

Joseph has been taken into custody for the following alleged charges:

-Mistreating animals causing death.

-Shooting a caged or staked animal causing death.

-Disorderly conduct domestic abuse.

-Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon domestic abuse.

The investigation remains open at this time.

No further information is being released at this time.

Source: WRJC.com





