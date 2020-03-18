Oxford Man Facing Charges after Shooting Mothers Dog in Adams County
At 2:01 a.m. on Tuesday March 17, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of male subject, later identified as Joseph M. Odwazny, 49 Years of age, from Oxford WI, who shot his mother’s dog at their residence located in the Township of New Chester.
Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The investigation revealed Joseph may have been intoxicated when he was bit by his mother’s dog. A disagreement ensued between Joseph and his mother about the dog biting him. Joseph then obtained a firearm and shot the dog in near proximity to where his mother was standing. This resulted in the death of the dog.
Joseph has been taken into custody for the following alleged charges:
-Mistreating animals causing death.
-Shooting a caged or staked animal causing death.
-Disorderly conduct domestic abuse.
-Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon domestic abuse.
The investigation remains open at this time.
No further information is being released at this time.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Oxford Man Facing Charges after Shooting Mothers Dog in Adams County1 hour ago
- Tomah Man Arrested for OWI after Losing Control of Vehicle in Vernon County1 hour ago
- Drive-thru Testing Debuts at Two Western WI Hospitals1 hour ago
- Republican state senator asks Gov. Tony Evers to ease ban on mass gatherings so people can...2 hours ago
- Social Security offices closed for in-person servics2 hours ago
- Here are some options for child care this week in the Wisconsin Rapids area amid coronavir...2 hours ago
- ‘Every dollar matters’: Local shops, restaurants urge customers to continue su...2 hours ago
- Davis, Donarski capture Wisconsin basketball honors13 hours ago
- Caufield to return to Badgers for sophomore season13 hours ago
- How Do You Expect Me to Write My Book With All This Going On?2 months ago
- 1000 Days: This President Continues To Be An Embarrassment5 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.