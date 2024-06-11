Oxford Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Adams County Deputy

On June 7, 2024, at approximately 4:43 PM, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a Harassment Injunction Violation in the 300 block of CTH A, Town of New Chester, Adams County, Wisconsin. The responding deputy arrived on scene and began his initial investigation. It was determined through the investigation that the offender, Fred Pickens, age 66 of Oxford, WI had violated the conditions of the Harassment Injunction, and was advised he was under arrest. Pickens did not comply with the deputy’s orders, and resisted arrest. An electronic control device (Taser) was deployed in an attempt to take Pickens into custody. Pickens continued to resist efforts to take him into custody. During this time Pickens drew and pointed a small handgun at the deputy who then transitioned from his Taser to his firearm. Pickens then turned away from the deputy and threw the handgun towards another subject on scene. Pickens continued to not comply with verbal commands. Additional deputies arrived on scene and Pickens was ultimately taken into custody without further incident. Pickens received medical treatment on scene, and was later transported to the Adams County Jail. The firearm belonging to Pickens was recovered from the scene as evidence. No firearms were discharged during this incident.

Pickens was booked into the Adams County Jail on the following charges:

Violating a harassment injunction Resisting/obstructing an officer Armed while intoxicated Fail to comply with officer while armed Threats to law enforcement Intentionally point firearm at law enforcement First degree reckless endangering safety

Pickens had his initial appearance this afternoon on the above charges in Adams County Circuit Court Branch II, and was given a $50,000 cash bond. Pickens remains incarcerated in the Adams County Jail at the time of this release.

This incident is a great example of the dangers that law enforcement can face while performing their duties. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained during this incident.

This case remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Sheriff Brent York

