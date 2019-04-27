Oxford Federal Prison Inmate Charged With Weapon Possession

A 27-year-old inmate could have five years added to his sentence for possessing a weapon behind bars. Officials at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oxford say Francisco Rivera was found with a prohibited object. Correctional officers describe it as a metal needle, five-and-three-quarters inches long, with plastic wrapped around its end. Those officials haven’t said how or when the weapon was discovered at the central Wisconsin facility.

