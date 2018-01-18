OWI Fourth

Late Saturday afternoon Law Enforcement observed a vehicle traveling completely on and off the roadway of Highway 82 in Lemonweir Township. They followed the vehicle or short while when it pulled into a driveway. When the driver exited the vehicle he appeared intoxicated. When he exited his vehicle, Law Enforcement noticed an open can of Icehouse Beer between the driver’s seat and the center console. He failed several field sobriety test. Henry Warner, age 69, of Mauston was eventually transported to the Juneau County Jail where he registered a .13 on a breathalyzer test. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – 4th offense.

Source: WRJC.com

