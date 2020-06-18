Overlien, Peter M age 79 of Mauston

Peter M. Overlien, 79, died peacefully on June 11, 2020 in his home in Mauston after a long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, his son, Jeff Overlien, his daughter Jill (Marc) Maier, his three grandchildren, Sydney, Mackenzie and Zachary Maier and his brother Kenneth (Ken) Overlien.

Peter was a loving husband, father and grandfather with a kind demeanor, a strong sense of humor and an analytical mind that earned him the family title of “fixer” of all things, whether it was rebuilding a lawn mower engine or providing emergency services on a doll’s torn arm.

Born and raised in Melrose, WI, he graduated from Melrose High School in 1959, after which he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After marrying his high school sweetheart in 1961, he and his wife, Mary purchased a farm which they operated in Melrose for 7 years before he made the decision to move to Mauston, WI to begin a 33 year career as the County Executive Director with the ASCS – U.S. Department of Agriculture, first in Mauston for Juneau County and later in Jefferson, for Jefferson County, WI. In 1981, Peter was recognized for outstanding achievement of his service in a ceremony in Washington D.C. in the U.S. Senate, awarding him with the Administrator Service Award. He received the National Publicity Award for a feature story written in 1982 for NASCOE (National Association of County Offices) He was also recognized for Outstanding service to Agriculture for his leadership in both the Juneau County and Jefferson County offices in 2000.

In addition to the community work he serviced throughout his career with the USDA, Peter also served several years as a Cub Scout leader, as a lay leader in his church, was elected and served on the Mauston School Board and was active in the local Jaycee’s, volunteering throughout the Mauston community.

After retiring In 2000, Peter enjoyed spending time with Mary traveling both across the United States and filling a lifelong dream to visit their native roots in Norway. They spent many memorable winter days in their camper in Arizona and traveling around the United States. He truly enjoyed the time he spent spoiling his grandchildren, cheering for the Badgers and the Packers, in addition to designing and building out the beautiful landscape around the home they built together when moving back to Mauston in 2002.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Touch in Tomah for their kind and loving care of Peter. Albeit a short time, the kindness they showed to both Peter and his family made the difference during his final days.

A memorial service celebrating Peter’s life will be determined for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s memory can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (Pulmonaryfibrosis.org or 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL, 60611) or Hospice Touch: Tomah Health, Attn: Eric Prise, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah, WI 54860

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.