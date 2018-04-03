Overdose Leads to Drug Charges Against a Necedah Woman
A 47 year old Necedah woman is being charged on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Michelle Krowiorz was found in a Lyndon Station businesses bathroom, unresponsive with a needle next to her on the floor. Medical personnel had to conduct a blood and urine sample to determine how to properly treat Krowiorz. A Juneau County Deputy was advised by dispatch that she was on probation. When the deputy was informed by medical personnel that her urine report came back testing positive for cocaine in her system, he notified her probation asking them if they wanted to place a hold on her, and they did. Krowiorz told the authority she had injected herself with heroin. After Krowiorz was cleared by the medical staff, she was taken to the Juneau County Jail. Authorities searched her finding a purse with several needles, cookers, cotton balls, and some small baggies containing meth. Krowiorz claimed the purse was not hers.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- School closures and early releases April 3 in central Wisconsin3 hours ago
- Tigerton woman, 29, pleads guilty in fatal drunken-driving crash3 hours ago
- How a Wisconsin teenager survived assault and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro3 hours ago
- Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Tuesday 4/3/183 hours ago
- 2 western Wisconsin nursing homes announce closures3 hours ago
- What's on the ballots today for Wood, Adams counties3 hours ago
- State paid at least $523K in last decade to settle cases involving sexual harassment3 hours ago
- Farmers cautiously optimistic about crop prices3 hours ago
- Fire Breaks out at Brunner Manufacturing Building in Mauston3 hours ago
- Late winter storm hits Wisconsin3 hours ago
- 2 deaths, 54 other cases of severe bleeding tied to fake weed in Illinois3 hours ago
- Man injured in St. Paul crash has died, driver charged3 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.