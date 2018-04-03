Overdose Leads to Drug Charges Against a Necedah Woman

A 47 year old Necedah woman is being charged on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Michelle Krowiorz was found in a Lyndon Station businesses bathroom, unresponsive with a needle next to her on the floor. Medical personnel had to conduct a blood and urine sample to determine how to properly treat Krowiorz. A Juneau County Deputy was advised by dispatch that she was on probation. When the deputy was informed by medical personnel that her urine report came back testing positive for cocaine in her system, he notified her probation asking them if they wanted to place a hold on her, and they did. Krowiorz told the authority she had injected herself with heroin. After Krowiorz was cleared by the medical staff, she was taken to the Juneau County Jail. Authorities searched her finding a purse with several needles, cookers, cotton balls, and some small baggies containing meth. Krowiorz claimed the purse was not hers.

Source: WRJC.com

