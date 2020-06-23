Over half of COVID-19 testing at DOC institutions now complete

COVID-19 testing is more than halfway complete at state Department of Corrections institutions, according to a news release Monday.

The latest numbers indicate that “a vast majority” of positive cases at DOC institutions have recovered. According to the department’s COVID-19 dashboard, a total of nine active cases remain as of Friday.

“The entire DOC staff and especially our Emergency Operations Center team took proactive steps to protect both staff members and the persons in our care,” said DOC Secretary Kevin Carr. “These latest numbers reflect the tremendous job they have done, so far.”

The DOC worked with the state Department of Health Services and Wisconsin National Guard to begin testing all staff and inmates May 12. On Friday, mass testing was completed at 22 of the DOC’s 37 facilities.

Over 12,000 inmates have been tested, with 268 results coming back positive. Of those positive cases, 261 have recovered. Six inmates still have active cases, and one person tested positive before their scheduled release.

Staffers have accounted for 66 positive cases, while three cases are still active.

The news release said DOC is working to expand video visitation for certain facilities, as a date to resume in-person visits has not been set.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.