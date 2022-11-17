Over a month since unionizing, this Green Bay Starbucks' employees go on strike for better work conditions
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Over a month since unionizing, this Green Bay Starbucks' employees go on strike for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM
The Green Bay employees said the company has been delaying negotiations with its workers, including four other locations across the state.
Doug La Follette declares victory in Secretary of State race that remains too close to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM
Unofficial results show La Follette leading Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes out of more than 2.5 million votes cast.
Anti-abortion leaders want bigger role for crisis pregnancy centers. Critics say they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Experts and abortion-rights advocates alike doubt anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers can rise to the needs of Wisconsin women post-Roe.
Jennifer Dorow, the judge who presided over the Waukesha parade trial, considers a run...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Jennifer Dorow is considering a run to replace retiring conservative justice Patience Roggensack, setting up a battle for control of the court.
Crash on slick State 29 outside Kewaunee knocks out power for four hours
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 7:04 PM
The 16-year-old driver went off the highway and struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines
Cold temperatures forecast in Green Bay for Thursday night's Packers-Titans game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM
The temperatures for Green Bay's game against Tennessee at Lambeau Field are expected to be in the mid- to low 20s, with a wind chill of about 10.
MBMC Officially Purchases Empty Shopko Building in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM
Military leader from Green Bay records 'Dover Road,' song about PTSD and part of his...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM
The road in and out of battle in Iraq has come to mean more to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Aschinger. "I'm proud to say that I have PTSD."
-
Allard, Deborah J. Age 67 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM
