Over 700,000 Wisconsin families expect to be impacted by termination of additional FoodShare benefits
The emergency additional funds were supposed to last as long as the federal public health emergency, but in December, Congress voted to end the program.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Fast-moving fire in Lawrence heavily damages Macht Village property, slows traffic on I-41
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM
The blaze, reported before 8 a.m., prompted a response from multiple departments in Brown County.
Wisconsin lawmakers voting on whether to allow 'conversion therapy' aimed at changing a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM
Counselors could tell patients to change their sexual orientation if lawmakers vote to end a rule banning the practice for licensed therapists.
Freezing rain results in extensive Interstate closure, but no serious injuries.
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM
WEC commissioner draws scrutiny for email
by WRN Contributor on January 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM
A member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is facing scrutiny. The website Urban Milwaukee reported this week that WEC commissioner Bob Spindell, a Republican, bragged in an email sent to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District that 37,000 […]
Constitutional amendment would change cash bail in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on January 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM
A proposed constitutional amendment making changes to cash bail is moving briskly through the Wisconsin legislature. Following a joint public hearing by the Assembly and Senate judiciary committees on Tuesday, the amendment passed the Assembly […]
2019 stabbing at Oshkosh High School headed to trial
by WRN Contributor on January 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM
A 20-year-old man who stabbed a police liaison officer at Oshkosh West High School three years ago will go to trial. Grant Fuhrman is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the December 2019 stabbing of School […]
Is Blue Monday the most depressing day of the year? Probably not. But it could be close.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM
Millions of American adults experience seasonal affective disorder, a type of clinical depression resulting from, in most cases, the doldrums of winter.
Attorneys want charges dismissed in fatal Green Bay crash
by WRN Contributor on January 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM
Attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged in Brown County Court with first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run involving death, and driving […]
