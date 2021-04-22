Over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered while vaccination trends are sliding downward
The week of April 4 saw the most doses administered yet, cracking 400,000 for the first time.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Evers creates $420M grant program for small businesses, vetoes GOP bills to spend relief...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 10:01 PM
About 84,000 businesses would be eligible to receive a $5,000 grant under the new program.
Assembly Task Force on Racial Disparities delivers final report
by Raymond Neupert on April 22, 2021 at 9:14 PM
The State Assembly’s Task Force on Racial Disparities has released its final report after 7 months of work. That panel was formed in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, and Madison Assemblywoman Sheila Stubbs says it’s a […]
Wisconsin DOJ to perform full investigation of clergy abuse, says Journal Sentinel
by Raymond Neupert on April 22, 2021 at 9:07 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is launching an investigation into clergy abuse at Wisconsin’s Catholic Dioceses. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained a letter from Attorney General Josh Kaul that was sent to the state’s five […]
Cardi B, Glenn Grothman clash over 'WAP' performance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM
One of the most popular rappers in the world is upset with a Wisconsin congressman after he said one of her recent performances contributed to the "moral decline of America."
Livestream, virtual, hybrid, even drive-thru: Wisconsin universities come up with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 8:50 PM
Wisconsin colleges have a wide range of plans for graduation this summer, and at least some of the Class of 2021 gets to walk the stage.
Wisconsin DNR to distribute 4.7 million seedlings this year in effort to help...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM
Three state-run nurseries will provide seedling trees and shrubs to Wisconsin landowners this spring, helping to sequester more carbon in forests.
Update: Traffic pileup on I-41 in Washington County spring snowstorm killed one person,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM
The traffic pileup along Interstate 41 in Washington County during whiteout snowstorm conditions killed one person and involved about 100 vehicles.
How an Appleton native, World War II veteran helped create Earth Day
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM
It was a long journey for Cherkasky from Appleton to Washington, D.C., spitballing strategies with some of the most prominent politicians in the U.S.
