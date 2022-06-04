Over 100 march for gun control as Republican-controlled Legislature looks to loosen restrictions
Gun control measures are unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled Legislature that has been more focused on loosening gun restrictions.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Here's what we know about the targeted killing of retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Authorities discovered former Juneau County Judge John Roemer dead and another man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the basement of the town of New Lisbon home.
-
Kiel School Board closes sexual harassment investigation, cites 'major concern' over...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM
Parents of three eighth-grade boys under investigation, and a law firm, claimed victory. Advocates for LGBTQ students say the process fell short.
-
Five questions: How a Bellin, Gundersen health care system merger would affect patients,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM
Here are answers to common questions about the potential merger between Green Bay-based Bellin Health and La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System.
-
Evers raises LGBTQ flag over Capitol for Pride Month, but his Republican opponents may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 9:33 PM
Two Republicans running for governor say they don't support flying the rainbow flag over the Capitol. Other Republicans won't say what they would do.
-
More than 400 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals for the first time in nearly two...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM
There are currently 417 COVID-19 patients across the state, up 172 patients from a month ago, according to the WHA.
-
Green Bay man dies in northern Oconto County crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2022 at 6:09 PM
The victim was 26-year-old Garrett Spranger of Green Bay.
-
Watch two Green Bay Police officers free deer caught in fence along Highway 57 near...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM
Officers Dustin Herlache and Miranda Walvort were dispatched to a fence along highway 57 on Monday to free a deer.
-
UW-Madison's Black student enrollment has never exceeded 3%. Why does the school make so...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM
Across generations, UW-Madison students have fought for more Black representation. The university has failed to significantly move on the biggest marker: enrollment.
-
Fact check: Baldwin says 'Our Supreme Court has never taken away a constitutional right.'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says "Our Supreme Court has never taken away a constitutional right."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.