Outside the RNC, small Milwaukee businesses and their regulars tried to salvage a sluggish week

The Republican National Convention didn’t deliver an overwhelming victory to some small businesses in downtown Milwaukee. There had been earlier promises of an economic boost, but some bars, convenience stores and restaurants along the edge of the secure zone sat…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.