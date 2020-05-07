Outdoor enthusiasts reject wholesale changes to deer season
Outdoor enthusiasts overwhelmingly rejected Wisconsin wildlife officials’ proposals to dramatically reshape the state’s gun deer hunting structure.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Outdoor enthusiasts reject wholesale changes to deer season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 1:20 AM
Outdoor enthusiasts overwhelmingly rejected Wisconsin wildlife officials' proposals to dramatically reshape the state's gun deer hunting structure.
-
Green Bay coronavirus updates: Oneida Nation to extend safer-at-home order until June 11
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 12:51 AM
The two latest victims are a 51-year-old man who lived in the Oneida area and a 59-year-old woman in Green Bay.
-
Green Bay, Brillion get federal help toward redeveloping possibly contaminated property
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 11:32 PM
Green Bay and Brillion will get $1.3 million to assess and clean up contaminated properties under a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program.
-
Brown County coronavirus cases rise by nearly 100, to 1,635. Death total holds at 11
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 10:57 PM
Nearly 40% of coronavirus cases in Brown County have a meatpacking industry connection, but a health official says it's not a one-industry issue.
-
Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam to test all 420 employees for COVID-19 after 8 test...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM
Richelieu Foods will close its Beaver Dam plant for the rest of the week and test all 420 workers for COVID-19. Employees will still be paid.
-
State tax collections fell off a cliff in April as Wisconsin stayed home, delayed tax...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020 at 10:32 PM
Tax collections were $870 million lower in April than they were a year ago.
-
Wisconsin is not staying home as much. The state got a 'D' in social distancing based on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020 at 9:56 PM
Wisconsin, we've slipped in keeping a social distance.
-
Bice: Supreme Court Chief Justice Roggensack blasted as 'elitist,' 'out of touch' for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020 at 9:50 PM
Roggensack is coming under fire for distinguishing between workers at meatpacking plants and the "regular folks" of Brown County.
-
International workers are essential to Door County businesses, but will COVID-19 allow...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 8:44 PM
The tourism-heavy county relies on hundreds of J1 Visa workers during its busy summer season.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.