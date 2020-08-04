Outdoor dining room already a hit with downtown Green Bay diners, restaurants
As more diners seek outdoor areas, Downtown Green Bay Inc. has built an outdoor dining space to help encourage more people to dine out and support small businesses in the central city.
Lake Michigan breaks 34-year-old high water record; property owners warned ahead of fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 11:40 PM
Levels in most Great Lakes expected to decline the rest of the year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says.
Fatal Green Bay shooting: Appeals court rules in favor of police in Joseph Biegert killing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Green Bay resident Joseph Biegert was fatally shot by two officers after stabbing one in the arm with a kitchen knife in what began as a welfare check
Kanye West hires firm to get on November presidential ballot in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Kanye West has reportedly hired a petitioning firm to get the signatures needed to appear on the November presidential ballot in Wisconsin.
Green Bay man accused of killing 3 people in crash to stand trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 10:31 PM
The victims' vehicle rolled over four to five times from the impact and hit a tree and light pole.
Evers says most are masking up, despite non-enforcement by many sheriffs
by Bob Hague on August 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers believes a majority of Wisconsin residents are willingly complying with his statewide mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19. As for those who won’t: “We’ve had a leader in Washington D-C who has . . […]
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 4% positive test rate, deaths reach 961
by Bob Hague on August 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM
Covid-19 is now confirmed to have infected more than 56,000 Wisconsinites, and continues to kill people. The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that there are now 56,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 728 people since […]
Election Commission expects record absentee balloting
by WRN Contributor on August 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM
All signs are pointing to a record absentee voter turn-out in Wisconsin this year. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports more than 300,000 voters have returned absentee ballots for next week’s primary election. More than 330,000 voters […]
Tony Evers says he has 'no secret plan' to mandate virtual instruction for schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2020 at 8:44 PM
Tony Evers says "there is no secret plan out there" as Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald vowed to "remain vigilant" on schools reopening.
