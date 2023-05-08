Ott, Robert J. Age 68 of Elroy

Robert J. Ott, age 68 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston.

He was born on January 23, 1955 to Adolph “Bud” and Inez (McCallum) Ott in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Bob graduated from Royall High School and later from UW-Platteville.

Bob worked for many years in the Electrical Utility Department for the City of Elroy, he was also Sexton at the Elroy City Cemetery.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports.

Survivors include his brother, Roger (Brenda) Ott of Boscobel; niece, Sarah (Andy) Dalton; nephew, Ethan Ott and special friends, Bob and Debbie Hart. He was preceded in death by his Parents and a nephew, Brian Ott.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Kris Stauffacher officiating. Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery at a later date. A time of visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.

For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.