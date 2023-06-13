Ott, Jerry Frank Age 78 of Elroy

Jerry Frank Ott, age 78, of Elroy, Wl, passed away on June 12, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wl after a brief illness.

Jerry was born on June 12, 1945 to Frank and Madeline (Solchenberger) Ott in Reedsburg, Wl. Jerry married the love of his life, Patricia A. Ott (Scott) on July 13, 1968. They spent most of their lives together on the family farm in Elroy where they raised their four boys.

Jerry is survived by his four sons, Jeff (Shelly Miller) of Elroy, Wl, John (Edward Hopkins) of Minneapolis, MN, Jamie (Jen Day) of Elroy, Wl, and Jason (Nancy Willmert) of Verona, Wl. Grandchildren, Sean Miller (Kimberly), Matt Ott, Ryan Turner, Emily Demaske (Uriah), MiKayla Ott, Brennan Ott and Tyson Ott, and great-grandchildren, Kellen Brown, RaeLynn Miller, Aleeah Gibeaut, and Coner Turner; two sisters, Rose Kalepp of Janesville, Wl, and Ramona (Don) Bell of Wonewoc, Wl. He is survived by several brothers and sisters-in law, Cindy (Phil) Schober of Beloit, Wl, Alan (Linda) Scott of Union Center, Wl, Richard (Diane) Scott of Elroy, Wl, Dennis (Teresa) Scott of Wonewoc, Wl, and Raymond Scott of Beloit, Wl. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Madeline Ott, and his wife, Patricia Ott, as well as his brother Jack Ott.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital for their dedicated treatment of our beloved father.

The family requests no donations be provided.

A private family interment will be at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will take place at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

