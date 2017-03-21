Ott drunk driving bills up for hearing

Bills targeting drunk driving in Wisconsin will get a hearing at the Capitol on Tuesday. All are from state Representative Jim Ott, a Mequon Republican. One of the bills the lawmaker is offering sets a minimum five year sentence for drunk driving homicides. There is currently no minimum sentence for drunk driving homicides. A second […]

