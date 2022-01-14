Other than 'minor accumulations,' powerful snowstorm hitting Midwest will largely miss Wisconsin
A powerful storm moving through the Midwest will largely bypass Wisconsin but could bring travel headaches across portions of the U.S. this weekend.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM
-
The temperature for the Green Bay Packers divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field could...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers wanted a cold NFL playoff game. They should get one for the NFC divisional round Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 at Lambeau Field.
-
Barr, Margaret Bernice age 70 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM
-
Fact check: Did Sen. Ron Johnson flip-flop on a third term?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM
GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson flips position on seeking third term
-
Q&A: With the omicron variant surging, experts answer parents' questions about new COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM
As parents prepare to navigate a third year of the pandemic, doctors answer some common questions.
-
Thanks, 'Pops': If he's not the youngest Green Bay Packers shareholder, he just might be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Joseph Woods Frazer became a Green Bay Packers owner at just 8 weeks old and has the framed stock certificate above his changing table to prove it.
-
Bellin Health to receive 10 military members to assist with non-COVID-patient care
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2022 at 3:02 AM
The Military assistance at Bellin Hospital will relieve a staffing burden for health care nurses and doctors.
-
Wisconsin reports the highest one-day COVID-19 case count ever as the omicron variant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 12:16 AM
Menominee County continues to record the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the state. Milwaukee County records the second-highest.
-
Absentee ballot drop boxes can't be used in Wisconsin any longer, a Waukesha County judge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 12:02 AM
A Waukesha County judge ruled Thursday absentee ballot drop boxes can't be used in Wisconsin.
