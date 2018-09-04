Other Prep Scores from over the weekend
Friday
Boys Soccer
Tomah defeated Arcadia 4-3
Wautoma defeated Black River Falls/Melrose Mindoro 8-3
Girls Volleyball from Saturday
Fennimore 2 Wisconsin Dells 0
Royall 2 Lodi 0
Nekoosa 2 Pittsville 1
Nekoosa 2 WI Rapids Assumption 1
Columbus Catholic 3 Nekoosa 0
Source: WRJC.com
