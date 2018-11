Other Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/27

Boys Basketball

Reedsburg 80 Fort Atkinson 47

Onalaska Luther 53 Tomah 50 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Tomah 52 Stratford 45 (NC)

Boys Hockey

Reedsburg/WD/Mauston 2 Tomah Sparta 2 (NC)

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.