Other Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/20

In Girls basketball

Reedsburg 69 Dodgeville 41

Boys Hockey

Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston 9 Black River Falls 1

Chippewa Falls 3 Tomah/Sparta 1

Boys Wrestling

Holmen 50 Tomah 15

Source: WRJC.com





