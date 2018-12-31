Other Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend

Boys Hockey

Friday

McFarland 5 Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston 3 (MONKs Cheeseburger Classic)

Tomah/Sparta 8 Deforest 1 (MONKS Cheeseburger Classic)

Saturday

Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston 5 Deforest 2 (MONKs Cheeseburger Classic 3rd Place Game)

Tomah/Sparta 3 McFarland 1 (MONKS Cheeseburger Classic Championship Game)

Boys Basketball

Friday

Racine Case 75 Reedsburg 52 (NC)

Boys Basketball

Saturday

Tomah 56 River Falls 48 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Friday

Reedsburg 42 Lodi 40 (NC)

Tomah 66 West Salem 58 (NC)

Source: WRJC.com





