Other Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 9/6
La Crosse Central 24 Tomah 21 (MVC Conference)
Riverdale 42 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 20 (Ridge & Valley Conference)
Deforest 28 Reedsburg 0 (Badger Conference)
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
