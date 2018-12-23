Other Local Prep Athletics from the Weekend
Girls Basketball
Tomah 57 Sparta 37
Boys Basketball
Sparta 70 Tomah 59
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls/Tomah 0 Hayward Co-op 0
Source: WRJC.com
