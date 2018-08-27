Other Area & or Games of note Week 2 Football Scores
Tomah 50 Black River Falls 8 (NC-Thursday)
Reedsburg 6 Milton 0
Lake Mills 35 New Glarus/Monticello 0
Source: WRJC.com
