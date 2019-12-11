Oshkosh teen charged with stabbing officer with BBQ fork
Prosecutors say a 16-year-old Oshkosh boy stabbed a school police officer at Oshkosh West High School with a two-pronged barbecue fork. Grant Fuhrman is charged with attempted murder in Winnebago County. A court commissioner set Fuhrman’s bond at $1 million during a court hearing Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors say Fuhrman admitted to attacking Officer Michael Wissink, […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Oshkosh teen charged with stabbing officer with BBQ fork3 hours ago
- Up in smoke: Fitzgerald a quick no on GOP medical marijuana bill3 hours ago
- Oshkosh joins communities shaken by a shooting at school as students, parents describe sca...4 hours ago
- Householder, Robert “Rob/Robbie” K. Age 58 of Mauston5 hours ago
- Sustar, John F Age 77 of Mauston5 hours ago
- GOP medical marijuana proposal snuffed out by Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald5 hours ago
- Paulson, Jerry R. Age 72 of New Lisbon6 hours ago
- Teen jailed in Oshkosh West attack held on $1 million bond, charged with attempted homicid...6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Farm Groups React to USMCA Movement15 hours ago
- State Cattle Group Urging Amendments to U.S. Beef Integrity Act15 hours ago
- Finalists of Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest Named15 hours ago
- Brewers re-sign Claudio to 1-year deal2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.