Oshkosh pushes to keep Oshkosh Corporation in the city

Oshkosh is hoping to keep the Oshkosh Corporation’s headquarters within the city. City officials are proposing to sell 35 acres of the Lakeshore Golf Course property to the company for $3.5 million. The city would also spend $7.2 million on infrastructure improvements in the area and set up a TIF District, with expectations of capturing […]

