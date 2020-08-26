Oshkosh police searching for missing woman; authorities believe she may be in Green Bay area
Jaclyn Smith, 33, of Oshkosh, was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Friday. She was last seen Thursday evening at her home in the 800 block of Vine Street.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Kenosha updates: Brewers join Bucks in boycotting Wednesday game
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back multiple times by police Sunday.
-
Crisis in Kenosha delivers another shock to the volatile 2020 political climate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 10:01 PM
The upheaval in Kenosha is playing out in the middle of a national party convention and in a state at the center of an ultra-polarized presidential race.
-
Oshkosh police searching for missing woman; authorities believe she may be in Green Bay...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 26, 2020 at 10:01 PM
Jaclyn Smith, 33, of Oshkosh, was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Friday. She was last seen Thursday evening at her home in the 800 block of Vine Street.
-
Alleged Kenosha shooter is Illinois teen
by Bob Hague on August 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM
An Illinois teenager has been arrested for the overnight murders of two people in Kenosha. Antioch, Illinois police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a resident of the village located about 20 miles southwest of […]
-
Green Bay School District announces plan to feed its over 21,000 students during virtual...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2020 at 9:55 PM
Beginning Sept. 1, parents, guardians and students can pick up grab and go meals from the district.
-
Illinois teen charged in shooting deaths of two people during Kenosha protests, Bucks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Police reported the arrest of the person accused of shooting to death two Kenosha protesters and the wounding of another.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha protest homicides, considered himself militia
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 9:39 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest Tuesday, thought of himself as a militia member.
-
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says 2 Kenosha deaths are 'because of Tony Evers' actions'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 9:31 PM
"Those people did not have to die, and because of Tony Evers' actions, they're dead," Robin Vos said on conservative radio.
-
Human remains found in burned vehicle on Menominee reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2020 at 7:51 PM
Menominee Tribal Police say they don't believe the death is related to other ongoing investigations.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.