Oshkosh Corporation will build headquarters in Oshkosh

The Oshkosh Corporation has announced that it will build its global headquarters in Oshkosh. The company’s board of directors approved the decision. It will be built on the Lakeshore Municipal Golf Course site. The Oshkosh City Council voted to sell 35 acres for $3.5 million earlier this month. The Fortune 500 company considered several locations […]

