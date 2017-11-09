Oshkosh Corporation to buy portion of city’s golf course

The Oshkosh Common Council has voted to sell part of the Lakeshore Golf Course to Oshkosh Corporation to build its new headquarters. The council approved the sale Wednesday night in a 6-0 vote. Earlier in the meeting the council discussed selling 35 acres of the golf course to the company for $3.5 million, while also […]

Source: WRN.com

