Oshkosh Corporation to build factory in Jefferson City
Truck-maker Oshkosh Corporation will place a factory in Jefferson City, creating more than 300 jobs by 2021, state officials announced Thursday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 12 Russian intel officers indicted for DNC hacking in Mueller investigation8 hours ago
- Schommer Luxemburg’s first full-time police officer hire in 24 years8 hours ago
- Thief breaks into home and vehicles in Marathon City8 hours ago
- Waukesha County school staffer charged with sex act in classroom9 hours ago
- Why are you afraid of Friday the 13th? Experts weigh in on the source of your fear9 hours ago
- City administrator’s wife asks Sturgeon Bay Common Council to reconsider possible termin...9 hours ago
- Letter to the Editor: Pledge to work with, not terminate VanLieshout9 hours ago
- Retro UW-Madison delivery van hits road to dispel myths about school, and get in a few lic...9 hours ago
- Locals Will Be Able to Step Out on State Street with Saturday’s Family Fun Walk10 hours ago
- La Crosse Man Accused Of Raping Disabled Women10 hours ago
- Blueberry Harvesting Season Starts In NE Wisconsin10 hours ago
- Storms, high humidity to affect Friday events around Wisconsin12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.