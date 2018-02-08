Oshkosh Corporation lands $476 million Army contract

A large Army contract has been awarded to Oshkosh Corporation. The $476 million agreement calls for the company to build the next generation of medium tactical vehicles, which will be used to support combat missions, in relief efforts, and in logistics and supply operations. Oshkosh says it will build 16 models along with trailers capable […]

