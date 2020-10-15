Oshkosh bar owner who has COVID-19 is out of the ICU and back home
Mark Schultz, owner of Oshkosh’s Oblio’s, said his 10-year-old son tested positive for the virus, too.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
No, it's not true that all charges have been dropped against Kyle Rittenhouse
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 15, 2020 at 6:35 PM
No, it's not true that all charges have been dropped against Kyle Rittenhouse
-
Probing coronavirus secrets "so we're in a better position to attack SARS3 when it comes"
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM
Scientists have found potential vulnerabilities shared by the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic and by two of its deadly relatives, raising the possibility that researchers may one day develop a treatment or general vaccine for existing and […]
-
Bankruptcy judge approves $3 million for 4,000 former Shopko workers promised severance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2020 at 5:50 PM
The bankruptcy judge overseeing the liquidation of Shopko's assets will approved a $3 million settlement fund to pay 4,000 of the former retailer's employees the severance they were promised during store closings last year. […]
-
It was controversial at the time. Twenty years later the Lambeau Field sales tax still...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2020 at 5:43 PM
Twenty years after voters approved a sales tax to renovate Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers and the community continue to collect dividends.
-
Oshkosh bar owner who has COVID-19 is out of the ICU and back home
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 15, 2020 at 5:36 PM
Mark Schultz, owner of Oshkosh's Oblio's, said his 10-year-old son tested positive for the virus, too.
-
Republicans spend nearly $2 million in taxpayer money to fight election lawsuits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM
In addition, Republicans spent more than $400,000 to overturn the state's stay-at-home order.
-
Legislators Applaud Additional Funding for Elroy-Sparta and 400 State Trail Repairs
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2020 at 4:59 PM
-
Green Bay police investigate hit-and-run after truck crashes into gas station
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2020 at 3:34 PM
Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to Gene's Deep Rock gas station in the 1700 block of Main Street, according to Green Bay police.
-
No, Wisconsinites weren't required to wear masks in May, as Kapenga claims
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 15, 2020 at 3:24 PM
No, Wisconsinites weren't required to wear masks in May, as Kapenga claims
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.