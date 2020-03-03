OSHA investigating death of 54-year-old man after incident at Verso paper mill
A contractor died Saturday after an accident at the Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- OSHA investigating death of 54-year-old man after incident at Verso paper mill1 hour ago
- Milladore woman pleads not guilty in Nekoosa animal deaths1 hour ago
- Tony Evers calls meeting with lawmakers and state health officials on coronavirus1 hour ago
- Hicks (Blanchard), Esther Mae Age 87 of Grand Marsh3 hours ago
- Vanderhoof, Bernard Otto Age 75 of Mauston3 hours ago
- School District of Mauston Meetings4 hours ago
- Edelburg Re-Elected VP of National Farmers Union7 hours ago
- Collegiate FFA to Hold State Officer Candidate Forum7 hours ago
- CentralStar Cooperative Offering College Scholarships7 hours ago
- Bucks offense goes cold, fall to Heat13 hours ago
- DHS says testing for Covid 19 Coronavirus can be done in-state19 hours ago
- Budenholzer, Antetokounmpo honored by NBA22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.