OSHA investigates Green Bay meatpacking plants as Brown County coronavirus cases swell past 600
The federal agency is looking into JBS Packerland and American Foods Group after a worker rights group filed complaints about safety conditions.
More than a thousand gather at Wisconsin State Capitol to protest restrictions as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 10:20 PM
The same day as the protest, Wisconsin saw its highest daily increase in confirmed positive cases of the virus.
All businesses could resume operations with coronavirus mitigation strategies under WMC...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 10:17 PM
WMC shared its Back to Business plan Friday — the same day Gov. Tony Evers' initial stay-at-home order was set to expire.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 24, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 24, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to furlough 227 staff members from May 2-31; tennis...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 9:59 PM
227 staff members as well as administration are furloughed through May. Faculty and other nine-month employees are not affected.
What to know about round 2 of Paycheck Protection Program funding through the Small...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM
A Small Business Administration official answers key questions about the newly funded extension of the PPP loans.
Live coronavirus updates: Wisconsin records 304 new cases, a record high, as testing also...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 9:15 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
WMC puts out competing plan to reopen Wisconsin businesses starting May 4
by Raymond Neupert on April 24, 2020 at 8:51 PM
The state’s largest business lobby is out with their own plan to reopen Wisconsin businesses starting May 4th. Scott Manley with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce says their model will use data on infections and chances of spreading the […]
-
Golf courses open back up on Friday after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 8:34 PM
